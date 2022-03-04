Comrade Ighoyota Lucky

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP aspirant for Sapele constituency in Delta State, Comrade Ighoyota Lucky has commended Chief Charles Obule over his contribution to human capital development as he marks his birthday anniversary today.

Ighoyota, in a congratulatory message, described obule as an astute businessman, and a thoroughbred professional who has impacted his immediate community and the state at large.

According to him, “I join other well-wishers to celebrate you on this special day for what God has used you to contribute to our society.

“I pray that God Almighty will continue to protect you and grant you many more years in good health”.