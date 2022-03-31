By Chinasa Afigbo

Goya Menor, a Global Afro-artiste,who recently signed a Distribution deal with Sony Music appears on the first Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart with his hit single “Ameno Amapiano (You Wanna Bamba).”

Ckay, WizKid, Fireboy, Omahlay and Tems are currently on the chart as it reflects the 50 most popular Afrobeats songs in the U.S. based on a formula incorporating official streams and download sales.

The song Ameno Amapiano (You Wanna Bamba) has, since its release in 2021, become a global anthem with over 11 billion views and digital impressions with over 3.4 million remakes on the content-creating app TikTok and over 5 million YouTube views. The song features Nektunez, a multi-genre music and record producer, and since its release, has propelled him into the international scene.

Goya Menor sits in the 7th spot on the chart and is looking to climb higher in the coming week. He is currently on tour in the United Kingdom, with a U.S. tour planned for the coming month. With plans for major festivals and releasing a global remix with French DJ David Guetta. Goya Menor is projected to be the biggest artist from Nigeria in 2022 with his next release, Bounce, set to be available on all streaming platforms on April 1st.