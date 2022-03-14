Executive Governor of Ebonyi state, Dr. Dave Umahi

HIS somewhat conciliatory moves towards the Judiciary notwithstanding, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State richly deserves the widespread criticisms and official censure by the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, over his verbal assault on Justice Inyang Ekwo for sacking him, his deputy and 17 lawmakers over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Among other expletives, Umahi had called the judgement “jungle justice”, while describing the Judge as “a hatchet man”. These vituperations were highly uncalled for, as the Governor and other affected persons had every right to appeal their cases or even petition the National Judicial Commission, NJC, if need be.

Those who occupy high public offices do not have the luxury of free use of gutter language or exhibiting lack of self-control while reacting to situations. Umahi is holding his gubernatorial post in trust for the good people of Ebonyi State, and the dignity of that office must be preserved.

Well-meaning Nigerians should not lie supine while the Judiciary – the last hope of both the common and not-so-common man – is denigrated for doing its job within the limits of facts and arguments laid before its presiding officers. Since judges do not have the luxury of right of reply to malicious attacks on their persons, it is our collective duty to protect them.

Otherwise, aggrieved persons might take matters beyond mere angry words, another word for anarchy.

It is an irony that the same Umahi, after insulting a judge, still sought redress in the Appeal Court, professing “confidence” in its ability to give him justice.

Umahi’s uncomplimentary public conduct is not new. In April 2020, he announced in a live broadcast, a purported “life ban” on Vanguard Correspondent, Peter Okutu and his counterpart of The Sun, Chijioke Agwu, from the Government House for allegedly publishing “false” reports. Following a public outrage, Umahi denied the ban, describing the audio and videos of his broadcast as “doctored”.

Also, in October 2021, Umahi ordered the arrest of another journalist, Godfrey Chikwere, over Facebook posts. Umahi’s government had petitioned the Police accusing Chikwere of “hate speech, inciting publication and cyber-bullying”.

The most worrisome aspect is that Governor Umahi is one of those seeking the ticket of the APC for the presidency of Nigeria. These unnecessary skirmishes with journalists, activists and judicial officers put a big question mark on his ability to handle our oft-provocative diversity or operate our democracy which is strongly rooted in free speech.

Umahi is one of the governors credited with strong infrastructural signatures in their states.

He must learn to handle himself with more emotional maturity and wisdom. Otherwise, he will add himself to Nigeria’s already humongous problems if he finds himself in a bigger office.

Governor Umahi must apologise to Justice Ekwo.

Vanguard News Nigeria