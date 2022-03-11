Atiku Abubakar

By Olufemi Adewale

For over five decades, more than 90% of Nigeria’s population have been requesting for the most basic fundamental needs; clean water, good road network, stable power supply, affordable housing, quality education, and standard healthcare services amongst other basic life necessities.

The cost of living in Nigeria has rapidly become so expensive and hostile that Nigerians would rather camp out at the Ukrainian embassy to travel to a country at war than spend another day in their own country.

In spite of generating over 42.6 billion Dollars annually from oil, it is disheartening to find that these aforementioned basic human needs are still been fought for today. For example, our epileptic electricity supply is not making life easy for the average Nigerian, so we rely on fuel. Now, citing the recent fuel scarcity, getting power right now is like mining for gold.

This is definitely not what the Tafawa Balewas, the Nnamdi Azikiwes and Obafemi Awolowos promised this generation, that is not what they fought for. The Nigeria the “Abiolas” promised us, was a level playing field, where the average Nigerian would not need to rely on a rich uncle or powerful aunty before they succeed. What most Nigerians long for is to see the son of nobody become the father of somebody.

Come 2023, the Nigerian dream we need is that of a young boy who grew up in the village, lost his father at the age of 11, struggled the challenges of life and was still able to sustain himself through school.

The Nigeria of our dream is one where- with diligence, integrity and excellence, this young boy went through obstacles, got into the civil service and attained the highest rank in the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Nigerian dream is when Nigeria can create a man who is able go beyond the difficulties of his environment and impact the society. A man who understands that education is a firm pillar for socio-economic transformation, so, that man went on to build world class schools from primary to tertiary, thereby positively impacting an entire educational system.

The Nigeria of our dreams is one that is not strangled by interethnic disputes and wars, but one where a man can fully associate with all tribes for national progress, and if need be, become a true symbol of WAZOBIA by marrying Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa women. The Nigerian dream is one where anybody can build a business and help sustain the economy, while creating jobs for over 300,000 employees (both directly and indirectly).

The Nigerian dream is where a man can rise from the corners of the village in Jada without a father and mother, without a powerful aunty or rich uncle, yet possess the capacity to determine and prepare for the opportunity to serve, thereafter becoming the number two man in the country.

The Nigerian dream is where any Nigerian can become the President. The Nigerian dream is the ATIKU story.

By 29th May, 2023, Nigeria would have a President who would within 30days put together the winning team of diverse, young, and energetic achievers with a vision to make Nigeria great, because he has done it before and can do it again.

By 29th May, 2023, we would have a Nigerian President who would immediately put an end to the unbearable scarcity of fuel along with its unfair prices, costing the average Nigerian an arm and a leg to purchase – as fuel right now is gold! He would do this by immediately enacting a National refinery, so that the provision of fuel is sustainable and fuel exportation would become a means of revenue generation.

By 29th May, 2023, Nigeria would have a President who would prioritize education for every child by making it a crime for any child to be left uneducated, irrespective of tribe, religion or ethnicity – be it Mohammed, Chinedu or Adewale. He would make education an obligation by providing free and accessible education.

By 29th May, 2023, Nigeria shall have a President that would make healthcare the most important pillar of our nation. Never again shall we witness approximately 262,000 deaths at childbirth annually due to negligence, wickedness and bad healthcare.

By 29th May, 2023, we shall have a President who would immediately engage development and project managers, in order to create a clear plan to improve our infrastructural deficit. Where good road networks are planned, constructed, and executed, and railways are built for socio-economic development.

By 29th May, 2023, Nigeria shall have a president who will make sure that Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa shall become the second option for foreign investors and Nigeria will be the No.1 location for foreign investments.

Above all, by 29th May, 2023, Nigeria shall have a President who would unite us. No longer would the Igbo man think the Hausa man is the problem, the Yoruba man thinks the Igbo man is the problem and the Niger Delta man just thinks everyone is stealing their oil. Come 2023, we would all possess the voting right to either elect a Keke Napep into power, or a Rolls Royce.