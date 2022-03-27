By Sylvester Kwentua

When in 2018, Davido released his single, Assurance, a lot of people didn’t take time to figure out that the song was a dedication to his then girlfriend, Chioma Rowland. For a song that had strong lyrical lines like: ‘you’re the one I want oh, before my liver start to fail, you’re the one I need oh before cassava start to hail. And if I ever leave oh, make water carry me dey go, far away, far away’, the verdict then was that truly, Davido was in love with Chioma, and nothing was going to ever come in between them…or so they thought.

Four years later however, the love in the Davido and Chioma relationship, seems to have fizzled out, and the same fans who thought the love was going to lead them to the altar, are now wondering what is going on. What has become of the assurance Davido once promised Chioma? Is Davido still in love with Chioma?

How it began

Chioma and Davido started dating in late 2017 and went exclusive the following year. A relationship that was already causing tongues to wag, suddenly became the talk of town in 2018, after rumours emerged that Chioma was madly in love with Davido, that she had to skip classes, in order to be with the pop star on his various tours and shows, around the world. Davido, on his part, did everything to show the world how serious he was about Chioma, including buying her a Porsche car as a gift on her birthday.

A year later, Davido took it a step further by proposing to Chioma, days after their introduction. They welcomed their son, Ifeanyi, also in the same year. Davido and Chioma, according to people’s expectations, actually had a family introduction in September 2019, preparatory to their wedding in 2020, but came Coronavirus, when a lot of plans were put on hold.

The marriage too was hung in the air. However, in some interviews in 2020, Davido informed the public that the marriage could happen the following year, but hardly had his words sunk in, before rumours began flying around in the social media of a pending crisis in the once beautiful relationship and the rumours reached its peak, in December 2020, when Davido hosted an American model, Mya Yafai in Lagos. The model spent Christmas and New Year with Davido.

The rumours were treated with kid gloves by Nigerians, who didn’t want to believe that the love between Davido and Chioma was about to go down the drain. However, in February 2021, Nigerians woke up to surprising photos of Davido seen stepping out of a club in the USA, holding hands with Mya Yafai.

The beautiful Mya Yafaii who formerly dated American female rapper, Young Ma, was reported to have visited Davido the past December, with the pair even spending Christmas and New Year festivities together.

The romance between the pair seemed to have racked up really well that they were both seen together again spending some nice cosy time together in Ghana. Finally, the cat had been let out of the bag, and the world now realized that surely, there was a crisis in a once perfect relationship. Both lovebirds even journeyed to Accra Ghana, as part of their unforgettable rendezvous. Yafai even testified that she enjoyed herself as she wrote on Instagram: “I Love you Africa”. This certainly got Chioma mad, and she expressed it In a post on Instagram, as she wrote: “I can no longer offer my support, friendship, or loyalty where it is not returned”. And then she began to delete all captions from photos in which she appeared with the singer. Among the deleted captions was the ‘I love you’ caption that accompanied the photo of her engagement ring. She also stopped wearing the ring.

The dramas and counter-dramas

The photos of Davido and Mya Yafaii caused a lot of stir on social media, as a lot of Nigerians took to various social media pages to bare their minds. In the midst of all these however, Davido and Chioma kept quiet, fuelling the rumours that the love between them had gone sour. Unknown to some people, the pair had taken unto social media to send cryptic messages on their relationships.

Davido and Chioma’s Social media messages

In May 2021, the sour romance between Chioma Rowland and Davido hit a new low, as she called the father of her son, ‘Bro’, an abbreviation for ‘brother’. She was congratulating Davido over his decade in music and wrote this loveless message on Twitter: “Congratulations bro, 10 years of great music, blessing and changing lives for the better. So happy for you .” This casual message to a former partner was certainly bereft of any endearment, indirectly telling a message of a relationship gone sour.

Chioma’s tweet was certainly her payback to Davido for his comment on her birthday weeks before his music anniversary. On her birthday, Davido had written “Congrats, Mama Ify”. And Chioma responded by saying: ‘Thank You’.

Virtually 2021 was spent by Davido and Chioma, accusing and counter accusing each other. It was even rumoured that Chioma and Davido got into a terrible fight that left Chioma with some scars and marks.

Davido reunites with Chioma

On Saturday, October 23, 2021, Davido reunited with Chioma Rowland to celebrate the second birthday of their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke. That was the first time Davido and Chioma were seen together since the news of their separation emerged, early that year. They both posed for the cameras at their son’s birthday party. Some fans were nevertheless not impressed by this, as they believed the duo had to come together for their son and were not yet close to reconciliation. Many commentators even claimed Chioma distanced herself from Davido at the party.

Davido reunites with Chioma again

Early 2022, Davido had another reunion with his estranged baby mama, Chioma Rowland at a family gathering. In a video that surfaced online, the singer and Chioma were spotted hanging out with some of Davido’s family members including his elder brother, Adewale, cousin B-Red and personal lawyer, Bobo Ajudua and their families. This second chance at a reunion, got many fans wondering if this was going to be the one that brings them back together.

What next

Ever since their reunion in January, the pair seemed to have decided to spend more time with each other, and this is starting to get music fans excited, once again.

Chioma attended Davido’s concert at the London O2 Arena early March , as he sent his private jet to pick up Chioma and their son, Ifeanyi ahead of the concert. They were also seen in several outings together, weeks after Davido’s show ended.

The singer also recently sang passionately to one of his old songs dedicated to Chioma, Assurance, and the lovely video emerged online. Davido sang the song at the after party of his hugely successful London O2 Arena show and fans could not stop talking about it, as they expressed their admiration for them . Some fans even turned prayer warriors on their behalf, hoping that finally, the two lovers would get married.