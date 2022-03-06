By Jimitota Onoyume

Nigeria Ambassador to Republic of Benin, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai rtd has hailed Oba Dr Lekan Balogun Aliiwo Okinmade II the Olubadan of Ibadan land on his elevation to the revered throne , praying God to grant him all the strength and wisdom to carry on smoothly his new task.

Buratai in a congratilation message to the monarch he signed said the elevation was in recognition of his commitment to the good and development of his people and the entire nation.

“Your Royal Majesty, it is my pleasure to, on behalf of my family and the Nigerian Mission in Cotonou, Benin Republic, heartily congratulate you on your well-deserved appointment as the new Olubadan of Ibadan Land, by the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency Engr Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde.”

“Your appointment to this exalted throne is indeed well deserved and a resounding acknowledgement of your many years of meritorious service to the good people of Ibadan Emirate and our dear nation as well as the global community at large.

“As you ascend the throne and assume office, our fervent prayer is for the Almighty Allah to grant you added wisdom and good health to justify the trust and confidence reposed in you by the government and good people of Oyo State.

“While wishing you a successful reign, please be reassured of our personal support and prayers at all times.

“Once again, congratulations Your Majesty and please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards and best wishes to you and your dear family,” .