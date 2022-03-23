President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari last night hosted to a dinner the National Chairmanship aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was in furtherance of efforts at ensuring a rancor free and successful National Convention of the party coming up on Saturday, March 26.

All those aspiring for the National Chairmanship position attended the meeting.

Also present were the Chairmen Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC and Governor of Yobe State Mai Mala Buni, Chief of Staff to the President Prof Ibrahim Gambari and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha.

Details of the interactive engagement held behind closed doors were not disclosed.

Recall that President Buhari had earlier granted audience to members of the Progressive Governors Forum where issues relating to the APC National Convention were discussed.

Vanguard News Nigeria