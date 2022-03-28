Breaking: South-West PDP scribe loses mum

Alhaja Ganimot Kehinde Owokoniran

The mother of Chief Rahman Owokoniran, General Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaja Ganimot Kehinde Owokoniran, is dead.

She passed on in the early hours of today, Monday, aged 86, and will be buried at according Islamic rites.

A statement signed by Owokoniran noted: “This is to announce the passing of the mother of Alhaji Rahman Owokoniran, the PDP South-West Secretary General.

“Mama’s corpse shall be interred at the Ikoyi Vault and Gardens around Immigration office, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos by 2pm today.

“May her soul find rest with Almighty Allah.”

Late Alhaja Owokoniran (Nee Bakrin of Agbowokawariowo descent and Ayilara family of Lagos Island), was married to Alhaji A. S. B. Owokoniran is blessed with six children namely: Chief Rahman Owokoniran, Engr. Falilu Owokoniran, Risikat Yusuf ( Nee Owokoniran), Tawakalitu Owokoniran (late), Nosirat Owokoniran and Sidikat Owokoniran (late).

Vanguard News