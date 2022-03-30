By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Again, bandits hit two communities in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing 23 locals on Tuesday night. This is coming about 24 hours after terrorists attack an Abuja-Kaduna train with bomb .

The bandits injured many others, as they shot sporadically during the attacks on the communities.

A local said the bandits came in large number, wielding dangerous weapons; a development that made people scamper for safety.

The resident said: “Villages attacked by the gunmen included Anguwar Maiwa and Anguwar Kanwa. The bandits attacked the villages around 1am on Tuesday.

“The bandits were seen regrouping on motorbikes as early as 5pm on Monday evening and security agents were duly informed,” the local alleged.

The state police command was yet to react at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard News