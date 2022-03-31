By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A member representing Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza federal constituency, Barrister Bello Rilisco, has on Thursday defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi.

Confirming his defection, his senior legislative aid on politics, Hussaini Shehu, said that he left the party because his former party had failed promises made to active members who fought for the victory of the party.

According to him, aside other party stalwarts, Bello as a serving federal lawmaker is not being carried along on party affairs.

APC in Kebbi is carrying unilateral decision regardless of what other members thought, thereby creating chaos and disenchantments among members of the party.

He added that his principal was never even informed or invited during ward, local governments and state congresses that were conducted.

“This contravenes APC constitution, which says every elected member must be part of any congress that affects his constituency.

“His decision to leave the ruling party was influenced by his constituents of Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza, whom he consulted before arriving at the decision to quit APC in order to seek yet another political future in the people democratic party in Kebbi.”

While urging his teaming followers to remain calm and law abiding, Bello pledged to continue his good works to the people of his constituency and the country at large, he commended them for being part of the decision to quit the sinking ship APC.

Vanguard News