Former House of Assembly Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State, Isioma Theodora Ndah has described news of her defection from the party as mere rumours.

In a statement she signed, monday, Ndah said she was not one known for abandoning her home.

According to her, “In the bid to grow my career as a politician, i have contributed immensely to the development and unity of the APC, at the local, state and national levels.”

“I will not and cannot leave now. Rumours of my defection can only emanate from mischief makers.”

She expressed hope that the APC in Delta State Particularly would emerge stronger than it was.

“What people assume is happening to Delta State Chapter of the party is not really as it is. In any case, there is no party without its development peculiarities.

“The APC will emerge stronger and will surprise a lot of people in the coming 2023 general elections.” Ndah added.