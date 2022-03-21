“Do not count the candles, but see the light they give. Don’t count your years but the life you live. Happy Birthday”

Prof. Benjamin Ozumba Chukwuma, the world was blessed on this day, 67 years ago with a detribalized Nigerian, a bridge builder and an ICON of human capital development in the true sense of the word.

Your birthday, to us, is a reminder of the impact you have had and continue to have on our generation, your life depicts the fact that a life can only be said to be worthwhile only when it is lived for the sake of others, the sacrifices you have made towards ensuring a better society in the midst of a peaceful coexistence can never be overemphasized.

As we mark the occasion of your birthday, we also cease the opportunity to also appreciate you for everything you do for humanity.

Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, to us is not only a professor Obstetrics and Gynaecology but also a professor of human capital development, who’s body language and actions, demonstrate the need for Nigeria to remain a single indivisible entity, that can only keep thriving on unity.

You have taught us to see Nigeria beyond ethnic and religious differences, as these factors can act as a bane to national development.

Your quintessential leadership quality is one which is demonstrated in the act and not on mere say, today we celebrate a conscionable personality in the form of Prof. Ozumba.

As the 14th Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, the legacies you left behind are those that will stand the taste of time and will be an uphill task for anyone to surpass, we yearn to have individuals like your personality and the helms of affairs of different agencies of government, society, a wake a call on government to look inward and fix square pegs in square holes if we must make progress.

Dear Distinguished Prof. As we celebrate you today, on this occasion of your birthday celebration, we urge you never to relent in your quest for a greater Nigeria and a better society,

You have our supports and prayers even as you are poised to do more.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO AN AMIABLE PERSONALITY WHOSE LIFE IS SERVING AS A PATTERN FOR THE YOUTHS OF THIS GENERATION TO MODEL THIER LIVES AFTER.

Mohammed Salihu Danlami

Speaker

Arewa Youth Assembly