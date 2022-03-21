By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of 2023 general elections, Lagos4Lagos movement convener, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called “Jandor” on Monday, picked his Lagos Governorship nomination form at Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Secretariat, Wadata House, Abuja, signalling interest to wrestle the contest with other aspirants in the party in the state.

Also, one of the party’s leading voices, Segun Showunmi, picked the PDP, nomination form for the Governorship of Ogun State in 2023 on Monday.

Earlier, Adediran, Jandor, was accompanied by Mr. Seun Soyinka, Director of Communication & Strategy Lagos4Lagos Movement; and also Umar Bature, PDP National Organising Secretary and Arc. Setonji Koshoedo, PDP National Secretary as he picked his Lagos Governorship nomination form in Abuja, earlier on Monday.

Also, a huge crowd of supporters besieged the Wadata House for Showunmi as he picked the nomination form for the Governorship of Ogun State in 2023.

Showunmi, spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation in the 2019 presidential election, had received the endorsements of thousands of party faithful across the 20 Local Government Areas of Ogun State, including leaders of opposition parties, in a massive rally last Wednesday.

He was accompanied to the PDP National Secretariat by a crowd of party chieftains and loyalists, who insisted that it was time to redefine governance in Ogun State, noting that in Showunmi, they had seen a window through which the status quo could be changed effectively.

One of the supporters, Alabi Majekodunmi, who resides in Abuja, vowed to go back to Abeokuta with his family members just to ensure his “role model” sailed through in his governorship bid.

Responding, the Governorship aspirant said he was confident of victory in the 2023 Ogun race, noting that there were no fears, either within the party or across party lines.