By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-BARELY 24 hours to the All Progressives Congress, APC National Convention, the campaign posters and banners of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has adorned major streets of Abuja, the nation’s capital city, hosting the ruling party’s convention.

A ride from the airport shows that the posters are everywhere on the ever-busy Airport Road.

Commuters from the Nyanya-Keffi road also reported the flooding of the road with the posters just like the Kubwa road.

The Director of Communications, Emefiele support Group,ESG, Benigna Ejimba, while reacting to the development, said the flooding of the country with the CBN Governor’s posters was an indication that almost all Nigerians were rooting for his candidacy to consolidate on the efforts of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is an opportunity Nigeria and Nigerians should not miss. We shall do our best to ensure that the legacies of President Buhari are continued, consolidated, and expanded.

“Any shift from the trajectory President Muhammadu Buhari has put Nigeria will return us to the dark ages and we must all protect Nigeria from that,” she said.

Açcording to her, “Emefiele is a loyalist of the President who has clearly understood the President’s vision and he has shown that understanding by his sterling performance in the Central Bank which has beyond the imagination of Nigerians, helped bring out our economy from recession more than once.”

“He is a professional and understands his job and also a unifier as his candidacy will quell the quest for Igbo Presidency and satisfy the demand for one term by the people of South South, above all he is not a controversial person who will dissipate energy engaging colleagues and other Nigerians in verbal exchanges thereby losing valuable work time,”she added.

As delegates of the APC converge on Abuja to elect the National leaders of the party, it is expected that delegates will be watching out for the popularity of the different aspirants while also watching the body language of the president on the direction to go during the party presidential primaries.

” Emefiele is a clear favourite for the organized private sector, youths, women, farmers, start ups and textile workers,”she said.