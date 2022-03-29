By Dirisu Yakubu

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has thrown his weight behind a consensus Presidential candidate ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP primaries slated for May 28.

Ishaku made the pledge while playing host to the trio of Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed, who are contesting the Presidential ticket of the PDP.

He said: “This (consensus) is a wonderful golden initiative. PDP is known for being a family. we have shown Nigerians how to rule and manage thier affairs and I think we should still be the leaders. I very happy with this visit. You have my 100 per cent support.

“I am sure my colleagues too will give you the same support and any right thinking person should be able to support this mission.



We only have to produce one person. Let’s walk together, hold our hands together and agree that this person should be our leader and then, will all fall in line.

“We need to salvage our people, reduce their pains in our people and provide security. People could travel midnight from here to Lagos and Maiduguri before, but now, even in the afternoon you cannot travel. That is so bad. We need to put our hands together and work for Nigeria by bringing first unity among ourselves and then we can get the whole country united in one accord.”

Responding on behalf of the aspirants, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, “we all have our individual ambitions, we all are eminently qualified to lead this country but we all cannot lead the country at the same time. What is important now is to provide leadership and unity, close ranks because if we all go to the primary, you know the problems that it will create and we have agreed to work together and come up with a candidate.”