…To begin sale of forms tomorrow

...Blasts EFCC over ill-treatment of ex-Gov. Obiano

…Passes confidence vote on Oye

The National Working Committee, NWC, of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has flagged off process for 2023 general elections beginning with the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms slated to commence tomorrow, Tuesday March 29.

According to a statement issued by APGA, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the sale and return of Expression of Interest & Nomination Forms will commence from March 29 and April 11, 2022 APGA National Secretariat, Abuja

It also announced that the screening of National Assembly prospective aspirants would hold between April 20 and 21, 2022, while the screening of Presidential and Governorship prospective aspirants – April 22 – 23, 2022.

The party also noted that female aspirants and aspirants living with disability shall pay only 50% of the fees stipulated above for both the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

Meanwhile, the leadership of APGA has paid a glowing tribute to the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willy Obiano for uncommon performance in eight years of his administration in the state.

This development was contained in the communique issued by the party at the end of it’s National Executive Committee, NEC, where it also condemned the unprofessional conduct of the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, when the former Governor was under it’s custody.

According to the communique, “The NEC commended former Governor Willie Obiano for a brilliant job done in Anambra State in the past 8 years of his meritorious service to the state.

“The NEC noted that former Governor Willie Obiano had rendered people-oriented service to the people of Anambra State, having left behind unprecedented number of legacy projects in the state, some of which included the building of an International Cargo/Passenger Airport of global acclaim, a 13,000-seater International Convention Center that is the largest in the entire country, and a Stadium of international rating.

“The NEC, therefore, condemned in strong terms the unprofessional treatment meted out to the former governor by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“The NEC is of the considered and firm view that given the constitutional presumption of innocence, suspects must be treated with respect and dignity until pronounced guilty by a Court of competent jurisdiction.

“Hence, the NEC urged EFCC to eschew media trial, conviction by propaganda and imbibe the tenets of rule of law and fair hearing in the handling of allegations against former public office holders.”

Parts of the resolution of the NEC meeting held in Abuja also include the vote of confidence passed in the APGA’s National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye and congratulatory message to Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the newly sworn-in Governor of Anambra State.

It reads, “The NEC congratulated the new Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, on his successful election and inauguration as the governor of Anambra State.

“The NEC charges him to pilot the affairs of Anambra State in such a sterling manner that delivers the lofty promises in the APGA manifesto, while keeping alive the APGA spirit and mantra of being your brother’s and sister’s keeper.

“The NEC assured the Governor of Anambra State of the unwavering support and commitment of the party towards the realization of this ideal.

“The NEC also appreciated Ndi Anambra for the unalloyed confidence and trust reposed in APGA by granting the party the mandate to continue to pilot the affairs of the state.

“The NEC equally commended Ndi Anambra for their resilience, courage and undaunted commitment to APGA, in the face of adversity witnessed during the last governorship election in Anambra State.

“APGA Timetable/Schedule of Activities and APGA Electoral Guidelines for 2021/2022 bye-election and off season elections

“The NEC ratified the APGA Timetable/Schedule of Activities as well as APGA Electoral Guidelines designed and deployed by the party for all bye-elections and off-season elections conducted by INEC in 2021, including those yet to be conducted in 2022.

“The NEC commended the National Chairman, Ozonkpu Dr. Victor Ike Oye, for his avowed determination in ensuring that APGA participates in every election nationwide and for his able leadership.

“APGA Timetable/Schedule of Activities and APGA Electoral Guidelines for 2022 Primary Election for nomination of candidates for the 2023 General Election

“The NEC approved the APGA Timetable/Schedule of Activities as well as APGA Electoral Guidelines for 2022 primaries for the nomination of APGA candidates in the 2023 general election.

“The NEC urged party members, prospective aspirants and other stakeholders to religiously adhere to the stipulations in APGA Timetable and Electoral Guidelines for free, fair and hitch-free primary”.

The communique stressed further that, “The NEC passed a unanimous Vote of Confidence on the National Chairman of the party, Ozonkpu Dr. Victor Ike Oye, for the uncommon dexterity, prudence and efficiency he has displayed in the leadership of the party in the past 7 years.

“The NEC further enjoined him to do all within his powers and the extant laws to ensure that the party’s political capital is expanded at the forthcoming 2023 general election.”