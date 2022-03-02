By Peter Duru

Makurdi—The fresh communal crisis between the people of Mbasmbo and Mbaivur in Gwer-East Local Government Area of Benue State has reportedly claimed two lives.

The crisis, which broke out two days ago over disputed farmland, has led to the burning down of houses and food barns in the two communities while several families have fled their homes for fear of being killed.

It was gathered that a patient standing in front of a hospital was reportedly shot while attempting to escape from the exchange of fire by the warring parties.

Confirming the development in a statement, yesterday, in Makurdi, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said renewed crisis began Tuesday when information was received that some mischievous persons burnt down the house of one late DSP Emmanuel Agber, at Ikpayongo.

“A reaction from other members of the community led to the destruction of other houses and two persons lost their lives.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Wale Abbas, who is miffed by the lawless behaviour of members of these communities despite efforts of the Benue State government, the police and other stakeholders to maintain the peace, condemned this mischievous act and has deployed Police teams to the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.”