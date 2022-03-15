By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Fifteen persons were reportedly killed by bandits, Sunday, in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a local, “the 15 people killed by the bandits that invaded Hayin Kanwa village, Yakawada ward in Giwa Local Government Area were buried yesterday.

“Killings and kidnapping in Giwa are getting out of hand, as people are being killed and kidnapped daily.”

The police were yet to react at press time.

