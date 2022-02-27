By Prisca Sam-Duru

F or Nigeria’s painter and sculptor, Ismail Zubair, capturing the feelings of humans through facial expressions which helps him in fulfilling his thoughts, is his ultimate goal in life.

Basically, the Auchi Polytechnic-trained fine artist, believes that the contents of the soul are expressed through the body; an ideology which reflects constantly in his productions. “I see humans as environment; according to how life appears to me, to be. Identifying improved approaches and enhanced solutions to environmental influence and challenges are activities that drive and inspire me, which could be found in my current body of work.”

Since 2019, Zubair’s works have been represented by The GITE Gallery, Houston, Texas, USA, even as he has been invited by Dufour Josyane, the President at Carre Culturel in France, for an international group exhibition coming up in France next month. He also represented Nigeria in the just- concluded Elixir International Exhibition 2022, organised by Creative Soul at Gallery Gold, India.These, according to him, are manifestations of his high regard for “exploration, pursuit, and motivation which are my framework for success. I believe that fresh perspectives and trying new techniques help arts evolve and grow.”

As a member of the Society of Nigerian Artists, SNA, Lagos State chapter as well as a member of the Art In Medicine Cohort, Zubair has lost count of the number of stunning art works and exhibitions he has participated in since he began professional art practice. Nevertheless, his newest art pieces currently on display in his studios are titled: Sisi Eko and Metaphysical; two works that form part of his current body of work in progress. In this body of work, the artist lays emphasis on fashion, style and culture. Sis Eko, a beautifully designed portrait painting of a psychedelic looking lady, for instance, revolves around the lifestyle of a typical Lagos lady and how it reflects the impact of civilisation on any lady who also moves to Lagos. “Most ladies exhibiting Lagos lifestyle are more rated high in terms of trendy fashion, style and culture,” he explained.

Metaphysical, also a portrait of a human in deep thoughts or feelings, echoes the state of mind of an individual who alone understands his feelings or what he is going through. According to the artist, the piece was inspired by a “recent tragic incident that happened to me and my family and how I have been managing it and getting out of it.”

Zubair has also exhibited in the old UNISA Art Gallery in Pretoria, South Africa, during the Amasiko Heritage Festival in 2011 and Johannesburg Art Fair Fringe (2014) and, had been invited by some prominent artists, such as Nicholas Hlobo and Nandipha Mntanbo, to work with them as a studio assistant in South Africa. He was also a fine art instructor at Sandton Library, Mandela Square, Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa.

He was among the three selected artists for The Consulate-General Of Brazil Culture Night Art Exhibition(2019), and also participated in 2020, in Baz’art, Alliance Francaise Lagos, SNA October Rain 2020, Be one Gallary Vietnam, Bangiya Kala Kendra Online Art Exhibition, India, Kalaratnam Foundation of Art, India, etc. As part of progress he has made in the industry, in February 2021, he exhibited his work along other artists online, an exhibition organized by Karkhana Art Space, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Consequently, his works were auctioned by Chalkwell Auction, UK in June 2021, while two of his paintings won 3rd place in American Art Award 2021, juried by the 25 best galleries and museums in America. To a large extent, his technique and media have contributed to his progress in the art. The fine artist employs Acrylic and news prints on canvas (collage mixed media). Through different shapes of painted news prints, cut and pasted on canvas, Zubair expresses his thought, most of which “stand as metaphor in representations of human, since our mental beliefs depend on what we see around us”.

“The essence of my works is to speak about unity in diversity and how we could influence ourselves positively,” he added. Ismail Zubair who relocated to South Africa and later comeback to Nigeria after four years, had his early training from Kamoru Sarumi Art Studio before joining Ara Studio where he trained in the technique of Araism by “Mufu Onifade”. Afterwards, he also trained at the Universal Studios of Art and acquired additional knowledge from prominent art masters in Nigeria, in both painting and sculpture between 2004 and 2007, before receiving a National Diploma in painting and general art from Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State Nigeria (overall best results, 2009).