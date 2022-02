By Chioma Obinna

The World Medical Association, WMA, has deplored what described as the ’unprecedented aggression’ in Ukraine by the Russian leadership.

The world medical doctors also called on Russian leaders to respect the work of doctors and nurses in the country and the neutrality of health care institutions.

READ ALSO:Russia: Evacuate Nigerian citizens in Ukraine now, Reps tell FG

”Our thoughts are with our Ukrainian colleagues and members and we appeal for a speedy end to hostilities.”