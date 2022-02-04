By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – THREE weeks proficiency training on Computer Based Test (CBT) ahead of next Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Post UTME ended for Senior Secondary School III students in Egi, Ogba–Egbema–Ndoni Local Government Area, Rivers State Friday with the beneficiaries describing it as “valued confidence booster.”

The free training, a yearly Corporate Social Responsibility of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Operator of the NNPC/TEPNG Joint Venture, was held at Obite for 900 SS3 students drawn from nine schools across Oil Mining Lease (OML) 58 host communities.

Mike Sangster, Managing Director, TotalEnergies Nigeria, represented by Jacob Ologe, Manager, Capacity Development, said at the close of the exercise that is was part of the Company’s resolve to promote educational advancement of indigent students in her host communities.

Sangster said, “The program was designed to prepare final year students of government and community secondary schools for the UTME. We believe a program like this will eliminate phobia associated with the CBT of the UTME and place students from our host communities at par, if not at a competitive edge with counterparts in the cities.

“Feedback from the program facilitators (Ace International Training Center) and the students attest to the usefulness and positive impact of this program. No doubt, the three weeks have been time well spent and what the students have learnt would serve them long after now.”

To the beneficiaries, Sangster advised, “To confidently apply gains of the training in forthcoming UTME and post UTME exams. As a responsible operator, we will continue to explore various ways in which we can positively impact lives of people in our host communities.”

Aso Rejoice and Alegburu, both beneficiaries of the CBT training admitted that the opportunity was the first time they would interact with a computer, expressing satisfaction at the confidence booster the experience has proven to be.