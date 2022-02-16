.

By Luminous Jannamike

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University has inaugurated a new executive council for the Students’ Union Government.

The event which took place at the university premises yesterday had in attendance, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone; the Dean, Students Affairs, Prof. Nonso Achebe, and other members of the universities top management.

Those inaugurated are: Charles Ijeomah – President, Ifunanya Okoye – Vice President, Joel Abraham Ogbonnaya – Secretary, Chiemerie Ezeoke – Assistant Secretary and Victor Harrison – Financial Secretary.

Others are: Judith Atsedosan – Treasurer, Victor Onuorah – Director of Socials, Brightson Ihedioha – Director of Sports and Ikechukwu Dikeojo – Public Relations Officer.

Recall that the new SUG Excos was elected virtually penultimate week in a keen political contest that saw Ijeomah of the Department of Accountancy emerge as the leader of the Union.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone, urged the new Excos to understand that leadership is transient hence the need to accord their studentship utmost priority.

He said, “The primary purpose for which you are here is to understand that you are first a student and should strive to graduate, worthy in character and learning.

“Secondly, you should be humbled by the position that has been entrusted to you; put your trust in God for a successful tenure.

“Finally, you should see this position as a stepping stone to greater leadership opportunities hence what you make of it today will make or mar your future endeavours”.

The Vice-Chancellor also reiterated the commitment of the University Management towards bettering the welfare of the students.

In the same vein, the Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Nonso Achebe, charged the new SUG administration to discharge their duties credibly with every modicum of integrity.

Delivering his inaugural speech, the new SUG President, described his election as a germane call to service.

He explained that he would focus on improving the welfare of the students, as well as fostering a synergised relationship between the Government and the University Management with a view to taking the institution to the enviable pedestal.

“This is a call to service, though, many have always questioned my studentship considering my age,” he said.

