.

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP Alhaji Sani Aliyu Gwadangaji on Wednesday said that his party in Kebbi state is set to wrestle power from ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Sani who made the disclosure after a night meeting with some chieftains of the party held at Adamu Alieru housing estate Gwadangaji said that his party received over 2m defectors from the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP and a very good number of APC members will spring a surprise during the local government’s polls which is a few days away and the governorship in 2023.

According to him, they decided to seek a change of baton because of poor governance of the ruling APC, insecurity, hunger and untold hardship being currently faced by Nigerians.

“I was one time a staunch member of the APC but I left them due to poor leadership and system of governance, the ruling party is losing its footing in Kebbi and in the country.

On the popularity of SDP, the chieftain said that his party is older than APC and PDP, recalling that later MKO Abiola won under the SDP platform where he defeated Bashir Tofa of the NRC, therefore, making it simple.

He explained that his party have fielded chairmanship candidates and councillors across the state with a sure victory at the polls, he dismissed fears of awarding victory to another political party because the state electoral body, KSIEC pledges free, fair and credible polls.

Vanguard News Nigeria