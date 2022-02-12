.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed the Rector of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, Dr Oluremi Olaleye, as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the newly established Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH).

Reports have it that Olaleye announced his appointment while addressing members of staff at a town hall meeting held on Friday at the Ikorodu Campus of the institution.

NAN reports that LASPOTECH was transmuted to LASUSTECH following its accreditation by the National Universities omission on Feb. 2, 2022.

Olaleye expressed his profound gratitude to Sanwo-Olu for approving his appointment as the acting vice-chancellor of LASPOTECH.

He also thanked the Special Adviser on Education, Tokunbo Wahab and the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, for their efforts towards the successful transmutation of the institution.

He told members of staff that Gov. Sanwo-Olu had assured that no staff would lose his or her job due to the transmutation and urged them to be more dutiful as the university status required more efficiency and proficiency in service delivery.

“Lagos State Government knows that staff have families and for their needs to be met, nobody will be sacked.

“What is demanded of all staff of this institution is to key into this transmutation process and support the state government, governing council and management.

“This institution will not be a conventional but a specialised university of science and technology.

“Not until the last student graduate, LASPOTECH still exists, the students currently in school will graduate as a OND/HND,” he said.

Olaleye also announced the reinstatement of four sacked non-academic staff which resulted in a seven-month crisis that disrupted academic programmes of the institution.

The acting vice-chancellor disclosed that LASUSTEH had been included in the ongoing UTME being conducted by JAMB for this year.

“Currently, we have about 60 PhD holders in this institution, the governor assured us that nobody will lose his or her job,” he said.

He said that staff had started receiving its arrears as promised by the state government and also approved payment of the one-month outstanding salary owed it since 2013.

NAN reports that the LASPOTEH Ikorodu campus erupted into great jubilation on Friday as staff engaged in singing and dancing when the news of Olaleye’s appointment as acting vice-chancellor and the reinstatement of the sacked staff filtered into the institution.

