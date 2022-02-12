L-R: Abdulazeez Ajala, Director, Compliance and Regulation, Halal Certification Authority, Nigeria; Seleem Adegunwa, Managing Director, Rite Foods Limited; Mrs. Kudirat Balogun, Chief Finance Officer, Rite Foods Limited and Dr. Ajani Abidemi, Secretary-General, Halal Certification Authority, Nigeria, during the presentation of Halal certificate to Rite Foods Limited at the company’s corporate headquarters in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

In its drive to attain the highest international product quality standards, Rite Foods Limited, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of carbonated soft drinks, premium table water, energy drink and sausages has been certified by Halal, the foremost authorized certification and quality assurance body necessary to get trade permission in 117 countries.

Consequently, all thirteen variants of Nigeria’s favorite carbonated soft drink, Bigi drinks, Bigi premium water, Fearless Energy Drink, Rite and Bigi sausages complies with Halal requirement. In other words, all products of Rite Foods Limited comply with Halal’s food safety requirements – they are edible, healthy, wholesome and permissible for consumption.

Seleem Adegunwa, Managing Director, Rite Foods Limited reaffirmed his company’s commitment to operating in a truly world class standard by meeting the needs of consumers globally. According to him, “this certification is a confirmation of our operation as a Truly World Class company, committed to giving our consumers the highest quality products globally,” he stated.

Mr Adegunwa further expressed excitement over the certification, stating that it solidifies the company’s already existing expansion drive globally.

Similarly, Abdulazeez Ajala, Director, Compliance and Regulation, Halal Certification Authority, Nigeria stated during the presentation of the certificate that the Halal body is proud to present Rite Foods Limited the Halal certificate having passed all Halal requirements after an extensive audit that lasted several months.

According to Ajala, “Having done all research, we have found that all Rite Foods products are healthy and can be taken by consumers anywhere in the world, having met all food safety requirements in accordance with the Halal regulations,” Mr. Azeez added.

The Halal certificate is a document that guarantees that products and services aimed at about 1.8 billion consumers globally meet all quality requirements and therefore, are suitable for consumption. The certification is a process that ensures the features and quality of the products and allows the use of the Halal mark.

Going forward, all products of Rite Foods Limited will carry the Halal mark, assuring consumers globally that the products served are hygienic, healthy and follows halal procedures.

With the Halal certification, Rite Foods Limited has demonstrated its commitment to providing consumers with high-quality products across the globe. The company’s production process follows World-Class Standards and guards against any form of contamination, thereby placing food safety above financial concerns; this includes going beyond Nigerian statutory food laws, to ensure it attains the highest international product quality standards.