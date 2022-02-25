.

By Steve Oko

Member representing Ikwuano-Umuahia federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, has expressed delight as the total reconstruction of Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene federal road has finally commenced after years of dilapidation, agony and public outcry.

The federal government had in 2017, awarded the contract for the total rehabilitation of the road but the project was stalled due to paucity of funds until December 2021 when the federal government approved its total reconstruction under the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Road Tax Credit Scheme.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, while inspecting work on the 50-kilometre road, Onuigbo said the total reconstruction of the federal highway would end the ordeals of his constituents, commuters and motorists plying the road.

He urged the contractor to speed up the project and adhere to specifications and ensure timely delivery.

The Lawmaker appealed to the contractor to do some palliative work at failed sections of the road especially at Okwe and Ahieke to make way for easy passage of vehicles before returning to fix them permanently.

Onuigbo who had earlier commissioned Ahia Ama market, and a water borehole he facilitated for his Obuohia Obi-ibere Ikwuano Community, promised to use his privileged position to better the lots of his constituents.

In an interview, Mr. Ibrahim Najjar, a Supervisor with Heartland construction firm handling the project said the first phase of the work would be a 10 Kilometer from Umuahia towards Ikot Ekpene.

He assured that the firm had fully mobilised to fix the road and promised that the highway would wear a new look in the weeks ahead.

Earlier during the commissioning of market and water borehole, the folks of Obuohia had showered encomiums on Rep. Onuigbo for alleviating their plights and for his numerous interventions in the community.

The event was attended by people from the neighbouring Nkalu Ifa community in Akwa Ibom State that equally make use of the market.