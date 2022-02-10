By- Joy Mazoje

Romanus Amuta, the ace and popular Nollywood actor, better known for playing Natty in ‘New Masquerade’, the popular Nigerian sitcom, has passed away 79.

His first son Chukwuma Amuta disclosed this in the early hours of Wednesday after battling a protracted ailment.

He described the film star as a caring father who did his best to raise his children.

“Yes! My father died this morning in Lagos after a protracted illness,” he said.

Amuta hailed from Ukana in Udi LGA of Enugu state. He started his career in the media landscape and worked with the Daily Times newspaper before delving into the movie industry.

He came into the limelight after featuring in the ‘New Masquerade’ — which was one of the most popular TV series in the 80s.

Amuta also featured in several Nollywood movies including ‘Lion Finger’ (2003), ‘Eagles Bride’ (2005) and ‘Ijele’ (1999).

His blistering career suffered a setback after he had a stroke in 2009.

At the time, rumours suggesting he had died swirled on numerous occasions but his family dismissed the claims.

In 2014, Chukwuma had refuted such a claim.

“I am surprised to hear such a fallacious rumour. It is true that my dad had a stroke some five years ago, that is 2009. Presently, he is clinically stable and he is recovering well,” he had said.

Amuta is survived by Cordelia, his wife, and six children.

