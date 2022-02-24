By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A former participant of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Chief Tony Aletor has donated a Sports Complex to the Institute in memory of its late Director-General, Professor Habu Galadima.

Aletor who is the Group Chairman, Capital Express Holdings Limited, said the gesture was borne out of a discussion he had with the deceased DG and his successor, Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Udaya (rtd) who was the Acting DG, keyed into the vision and gave the support for the dream to become a reality.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the donor said, “When I came here as a participant, I discovered that the environment was secured but there were no centralized sporting facilities.

“I discussed with the late Director-General, Professor Habu Galadima and we agreed that all the sports facilities scattered within the institute should be put in one location, hence my determination to build this complex.

“In addition to the sports facilities to ensure the convenience of participants and the entire NIPSS community, four well-built hygienic and convenient toilets were added to the facilities.”

He described the late Director-General as one who was “an exemplary public Servants, selfless and extremely passionate about the growth and development of the institute,” adding that “the complex can be used as a training camp for the National teams taking advantage of the serene environment, security and excellent accommodation within the Institute.”

Meanwhile, President Mohammadu Buhari who commissioned the Sports Complex named ‘Professor Habu Galadima Sports Complex’; through the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor applauded the philanthropist for his gestures and charged the participants and the entire NIPSS community to “take advantage of the facilities to the fullest to keep fit and healthy,” stating that “after strenuous research, there is the need to recreate and interact with one another.”

The sporting facility comprises a mini stadium, basketball court, volleyball court, handball court, and Lawn tennis court with three extra seating Pavilions.