A former Deputy Governor of Osun, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, has urged members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state to maintain peaceful coexistence during and after the Saturday state governorship primary election.

Omisore gave the advice, while casting his vote at C & S Primary School, Ita-Yemoo, Museum Extension, Ife East Moore Ward, on Saturday in Ile-Ife.

The former deputy governor, also a chieftain of APC, arrived at his voting centre around 11.40 a.m for accreditation, after which he voted at about 12.00 p.m.

He said that primary election was very important as it determines who would pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.

According to him, this is very significant and the electorates must not miss it.

“Primary election is a family affairs, electorates here are law abiding, they cooperate with the INEC officials on ground and did not pose unnecessary problem to them.

“I believe that this primary election is transparent enough and would satisfy the voters as well.

“I admonish the contestants to take the results in good faith and believe that it is the will of God for them,” he said.

Omisore urged the voters and the contestants to be tolerant, patient and ensure that they pose no problem during and after the primary election.

Also, Mr Akintunde Adegboye, a former Deputy Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, expressed optimism that the primary election would be smooth without any form of rancour.

Adegboye called on the three contestants to remain calm and accept outcome of the primary in good faith.

Also, Mr Segun Sani, a card carrying membe of APC, told NAN that the primary election would be free and fair.

Sani, therefore, appealed to all warring factions in the party to work toward the success of the party in subsequent elections.

Commenting, Mrs Rofiat Abeniola, another member of the party, expressed optimism that outcome of the primary election would would be acceptable to all sides. (NAN)

