2027: Adeleke risks Accord sanctions over Tinubu campaign role — Oke

Governor Adeleke

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Ogun State Chairman of Accord, Hon. Michael Rotimi Oke, has said Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State could face disciplinary action over his reported appointment as coordinator of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 presidential campaign in Osun State, if it is established that he acted against his party’s interests.

Oke, however, cautioned against rushing to judgment, saying the appointment alone was not enough to establish anti-party activity, as Accord’s national leadership had yet to investigate the circumstances or hear from the governor.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, Oke said the party’s constitution provided grounds for disciplinary action against members who engaged in anti-party activities, but stressed that any decision on Adeleke’s case must be based on established facts and the position of the party’s authorised organs.

“The issue here is not just about Governor Ademola Adeleke having any form of relationship with the APC Presidential Campaign Council, but whether such relationship contravenes the constitution of the party, the political stance of Accord, or any other decision taken by the party,” he said.

Oke said the party’s national leadership learnt of the reported appointment through the media and had yet to issue an official position on the matter.

He explained that Articles 13, 14 and 20 of the party’s constitution addressed members’ obligations to comply with party decisions and provided for disciplinary action over anti-party activities and misconduct.

According to him, Adeleke’s reported role must be assessed against the nature of his involvement, particularly whether it amounts to cooperation with the President on national development or active campaigning for the APC presidential candidate against Accord’s interests.

“If the role of Governor Adeleke was that of cooperating with the President on national development, then by itself, such will not constitute anti-party actions,” Oke said.

He, however, warned that an official endorsement of Tinubu or active campaigning for the APC candidate, especially if Accord adopts a different presidential candidate, could provide grounds for disciplinary proceedings.

Oke noted that Accord had yet to produce a presidential candidate for the 2027 election, making it necessary for the party to establish its position before determining whether Adeleke’s reported appointment breached any directive or constitutional provision.

The Accord chieftain said the governor’s reported appointment also raised broader questions about the party’s political identity, members’ confidence and the prospects of its candidates contesting for elective offices in 2027.

He said uncertainty over the governor’s political alignment could create divisions within the party, with some members backing him while others demand sanctions.

On Adeleke’s relationship with Tinubu, Oke said the governor’s reported acceptance of the appointment appeared to be driven by a personal connection with the President.

“At the inauguration of the committee in Abuja, we heard Governor Adeleke refer to President Tinubu as his father. So, I can conclude that Governor Adeleke must have accepted the appointment on a personal relationship basis,” he said.

Oke, however, cautioned that the governor’s personal relationship with Tinubu should not, in itself, determine the party’s verdict on the matter.

“There is a difference between the opinion of individual party leaders and a decision taken by authorised bodies of the party,” he said.

He maintained that the national leadership had a responsibility to protect Accord’s institutional integrity while ensuring that Adeleke was not condemned without a fair assessment of the facts.

The development has attracted attention because Adeleke was re-elected Osun governor under Accord in August 2026, while Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 election.

Oke said the party’s ultimate decision would have implications beyond the governor, potentially shaping Accord’s cohesion, political identity and electoral strategy ahead of the general elections.