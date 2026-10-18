ADC Campaign to Kwankwaso: Declare for APC if you share its agenda

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has challenged Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to openly declare for the All Progressives Congress (APC) if he shares its political agenda, accusing him of attacking opposition figures while sparing President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The Council said Kwankwaso, the vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), whose presidential candidate is Peter Obi, should be holding the ruling party accountable for the country’s worsening economic hardship and insecurity rather than repeatedly targeting ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement on Sunday, ADC-PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, dismissed Kwankwaso’s response to the Council’s earlier criticism as diversionary, insisting that it failed to address concerns over his political priorities.

“Why is Senator Kwankwaso making our candidate the issue instead of confronting the ruling APC, whose policies have made life increasingly difficult for millions of Nigerians?” the Council asked.

It listed hunger, insecurity, high fuel prices, the depreciation of the naira and mounting economic hardship among the issues it said should command the attention of opposition politicians.

The Council questioned why Kwankwaso’s attacks appeared more frequently directed at Atiku and the ADC than at the APC government over the country’s challenges.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the ADC cannot and will not be distracted by Senator Kwankwaso,” it declared.

Describing the ADC as an increasingly accepted political platform, the Council said it remained focused on mobilising Nigerians around its promise to rescue the country from what it called the failures of APC governance.

It also accused Kwankwaso of seeking political favour from the ruling party through his attacks on the ADC, urging him to demonstrate his political position openly rather than continue targeting the opposition party.

The ADC-PCC reaffirmed its commitment to presenting Nigerians with an alternative in the 2027 general election, ending its response with a direct challenge to Kwankwaso: align openly with the APC if he shares its agenda.