By Victoria Ojeme

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusat has assured Nigerians that the council is working adequately to ensure that enabling laws to drive export is enacted .

According to him, it will create economic empowerment, foreign exchange and poverty alleviation.

Dr Yakusat stated this in Abuja at the walking and jogging exercise to create awareness about the economic importance of export on Saturday.

He, however, stressed that the significance of the exercise with the theme,”Export4Survival”, was “to make a clarion call to Nigerians that the only way to go is to export.”

He further assured that the NEPC is also set to embark on the sensitisation of Nigerians across the country on the importance of export for national development.

During the exercise, Nollywood actor, Ejike Asiegbu, underscored the need for Nigeria to harness its abundant human and material resources to defeat the poverty plaguing the country.

Also another Nollywood actor, Francis Duru, lauded NEPC for the new initiative, noting that Nigeria’s over-reliance on oil has done more harm than good for economic development.

He said the creative industry holds enormous potential for the nation’s economy, adding that the sector could jump-start the economy.