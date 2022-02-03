It was pomp and ceremony as the Maintain Peace Movement, MPM train arrived the Rivers State on Thursday.

The occasion was the inauguration of the Rivers State Chapter of MPM, at the Exquis Event Place, Port Harcourt.

Performing the inauguration, the national chairman of the Movement, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem said the need to export the peace currently being enjoyed in Akwa Ibom State under the watch of Governor Udom Emmanuel, informed the inauguration in other parts of the country.

“We are the representatives of the Governor and we are here to deliver the message of the Governor, which is the message of peace.”

He said the Governor’s arrival in the state in 2015 was Divinely orchestrated to ensure that Akwa Ibom is industrialised, rather than remain a cradle of the civil service-dependent economy.

He said despite the insecurity plaguing other parts of the country, Akwa Ibom through God’s Grace, has remained the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

The peace in Akwa Ibom, is why Governor Emmanuel has tasked that across the country, Akwa Ibom people should be engaged to help accentuate the message of Peace.

He urged the members to update their status by registering in the ongoing continuous voter’s registration exercise, and to also update their membership of the PDP in the ongoing membership revalidation exercise of the party.

He reminded the assemblage that Nigeria has deteriorated tremendously economically, physically, and in terms of insecurity under the APC,

“Nigeria has a choice to make, to either continue in darkness or embrace the light, to choose poverty or prosperity and between retrogression and progress.”

Barr Enoidem said that with the negative experience under the APC, Nigerians are eager to usher back PDP in 2023 and commended the Akwa Ibom residents in Rivers state for their peaceful disposition and for being good ambassadors of the state.

Earlier while welcoming the team to Port Harcourt, Mr. Bassey Ekpima the President of the Akwa Ibom State Community on Rivers State, commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his efforts in peace maintenance in the state.

They pledged their support to Governor Emmanuel’s succession plan.

“Akwa Ibom State indigenes are over 1.8million in Rivers and with God on our side, we will support PDP and Governor Emmanuel to succeed in the next General Elections.”

Marcus James was inaugurated as the coordinator of the Rivers state branch, with Mathew Effah as deputy coordinator and Dominic Inyang as Secretary among others.

Speaking after being inaugurated, the Rivers State Chapter Chairman of MPM, Mr. Marcus James promised that come 2023, the chapter will mobilize and muster support for PDP in the succession bid of Governor Emmanuel, and in all categories of elections.

Alongside the MPM national leadership in attendance at the event, were members of the state House of Assembly led by the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr. Aniekan Bassey, while the Commissioners were led by the Dean of College, Dr. Glory Edet, as well as local government chairmen and some aides of the Governor and board members.