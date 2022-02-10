…Govt set to review regulations on mining

By David Odama

NASARAWA state government said that a mineral resources museum is to be established to give the state its status of home of solid mineral.

Also, the state is to redesign, strengthen its miming regulations to regulate and curb illegal mining activities in the state.

State Deputy governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe who stated this in lafia, Thursday explained that activities of the ministry of environment would be strengthened to make it more efficient, effective and viable.

According to Akabe , relevant organs of government would be deployed to step up the revenue generation mechanism of the state as well as monitoring the activities of illegal miners in the state.

He tasked the ministry of environment to step up efforts towards Identifying all mineral resources across the 13 local government with the view of coming up with a museum that investors could easily locate mineral deposit in the state.

The deputy Governor also reminded the ministry on derivation right and tax on all mineral taken out of the state as well as package to give the state credibility, value and status.

Responding, the commissioner of Encouragement and Natural Resources, Kwanta Yakubu assured the deputy governor that all hands must be on deck with relevant stakeholders to ensure change of fortune of this state through aggressive device generation