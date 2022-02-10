.

…New group springs up, calls for equity, reconciliation.

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Chairman of the National/State Joint Supervisory Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that the committee has concluded necessary arrangements to receive other members of the committee for a reconciliatory meeting in the state.

A statement issued by the commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, quoted the governor as saying “a venue has been secured for the meeting scheduled to begin on Friday, February 11, 2022, in the state capital.

“Governor Ganduje assured members of the National Secretariat of the APC and party stakeholders in the state it the committee’s readiness to give a voice to all concern with a view to bringing unity and progress in the party in the state and the nation in general.”

The committee, which was set up by the National Party Secretariat, has as members, Sardaunan Kano, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Governor Bello Matawalle, Hon. Yakub Dogara and Senator Abba Ali.

The committee has seven days within which to submit its report.

However, a group that goes by the name APC “Masalaha” (meaning, APC Reconciliation), made up of five eminent APC elders in Kano, that include Hon. Yusuf Ado Kibiya as Director-General, Kabiru KamaKasa as Director Organization, Hon Hamisu Lamido Iyantama as Director Publicity and Media and Prof Mukhtar A Yusuf as the Secretary-General have come up seeking what it describes as peace, justice, equity and democratic process in resolving the party crisis in the state.

In a statement signed by the above mentioned APC stalwarts issued to newsmen in Kano on Thursday, APC Masalaha called for peaceful resolution of the conflict which is described as ugly and unwarranted.

“It is our view that the conflicting factions must respect each other’s values interests and ambitions.

“On the other hand, the National Secretariat should try to find an amicable solution to the conflict in Kano APC because it will definitely affect the entire election process in the nation.

“It should also try to bring the factions together in a more harmonious relationship so that conflict is not only hated but prevented from reoccurring” part of the statement reads.

