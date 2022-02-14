Dr. Goodluck Jonathan

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, commended Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State for his inclusive approach to governance and his reverence for God.

Speaking at the Ecumenical Centre in Yenagoa, during the second anniversary thanksgiving of the Diri administration, Jonathan noted that God had a reason for everything under the sun, saying humans are just instruments in His hands and tasked Diri to use the God-given opportunity as governor to better the lot of people of the state.

He also hailed the governor for encouraging peaceful co-existence of Bayelsans from across party lines and prayed God to give him the wisdom to bring more development to people of the state.

He said: “God has given you opportunity to pilot the affairs of the state and you are doing well. I thank you for encouraging peaceful co-existence. We pray that you have the wisdom to bring more development. All of us should continue to support him and through him God will bless us.”

In his remarks, Diri said he would forever be thankful to God for what He has done for him and the state, recalling how trying the few hours before his swearing in were and how God miraculously turned things around for his good.

He called on people of the state to unite and shun divisive politics, stressing that it is the only way Bayelsa can move forward.

He said: “What we have done is to come back to remind ourselves that we started something, which is growing. At a point when the flags of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were taken out of the Government House, when the former governor was almost arrested in Government House, we hoped in God who rules in the affairs of men. In the end, the God of impossibility made it possible and today marked two years of that miracle.

“My dear people of Bayelsa, I like you to retrospect and see how far God has brought us. Let us live as one people. Let us forgive one another. Let us come together to develop our state. Let us shun politics of lies and blackmail.”

