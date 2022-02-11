By Benjamin Njoku

M-Net has announced on their social media platforms that the globally acclaimed documentary ‘Janet Jackson.’ will debut on the channel.

The four-part documentary debuts on Thursday, February 17. It will air from 8 through 30 pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101). All four episodes will be available on DStv Catch Up an hour after its broadcast.

“M-Net is very excited to bring the much-talked-about Janet Jackson documentary to the African continent. It’s a never seen before, all-encompassing coverage of her career journey and family. We know our viewers will be intrigued by the story,” says Jan du Plessis, Channel Director, M-Net Channels.

As the world celebrates the 40th anniversary of her very first album, this will be the definitive story of Janet Jackson, one of the best-selling and highest-earning artistes in music history. Janet has enjoyed immense success but has also seen incredible tragedy, particularly her brother’s death, Michael Jackson. She has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny. With no stone left unturned, Janet Jackson lifts the lid on her personal life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera.

The four-hour documentary event joins Janet as she travels back to Gary, Indiana, to see where her incredible journey began.

Speaking like never-before, Janet discusses everything, including her Superbowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the controversy surrounding her brother Michael Jackson, and becoming a mother later in life.