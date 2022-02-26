By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has sealed Viju Industries Limited at 1, Awose Close, Awosika Avenue, Off Sapara Street, off Oba Akran Road, Ikeja Industrial Estate, Ikeja.

The state government through the state Water Regulatory Commission, LASWARCO, sealed the company at the weekend.

Speaking on the closure, Director, Monitoring and Compliance Unit of LASWARCO, Lanre Owoturo, said that the company was sealed following failure to obtain the required permit to operate a Water Treatment Plant from the Commission, among other violations.

According to Owoturo, LASWARCO is a state regulatory agency empowered by law to enforce compliance, stressing that the commission would not fold its arms and watch companies operating illegally in the state without obtaining all necessary documents to operate for the safety of citizens.

Meanwhile, as of time of filling in this report, the company was still under lock and keys.

Also, efforts to get reaction from management of the company was unsuccessful as non of the member was available for comment.

VIJU Industries engages in manufacturing such as; Plastics, food, fruits milk drinks, flavored.