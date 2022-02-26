Ijeoma Ononobi, professionally known as ‘Ijekimora’ is set to take the Nigerian and African entertainment space by storm with the release of her brand new single titled ‘Temptation.

Temptation is a feel good song produced by Kel-P and amazingly delivered by Ijekimora, the song has the ability to make you groove along.

Its afro-beats vibe makes it very relatable and relevant to her Nigerian and African target market.

With the infusion of relatable lyrics and an outstanding sonic delivery, Temptation comes with that replay value.

Born in Nigeria, raised in Dallas, Texas, Ijekimora is a soulful, hiphop diva on the rise in Nigeria and internationally; sonically blending her Pan-African sound with her western influence.

Her love for the hip-hop culture is reflected in her musical approach and demeanor, which carries a punch of introspection as she speaks in various native languages.