These days, cryptocurrency seems to have captivated the interest of the whole world. From the incredibly famous Coinbase Super Bowl commercial to A-list celebrities like Justin Bieber and Gwyneth Paltrow amassing NFTs, everyone is trying to join in on the action. However, although it may seem enticing, diving deeply into the volatile cryptocurrency market may be dangerous.

There are many cryptocurrencies available, many of which may yield a very high rate of return. Solana (SOL), a robust layer-one blockchain, is one such cryptocurrency. However, this is a well-established cryptocurrency, and if your risk tolerance is suitable, it may be more financially advantageous to buy a cryptocurrency that is new but has promising possibilities, such as FIREPIN Token (FRPN).

Here are some ways to securely dip your toes into the crypto pool before you plunge in.

Financial Stability

Before investing in cryptocurrencies, be sure you have a solid financial basis that can withstand the risk, uncertainty, and potential loss that it entails. The world of bitcoin and cryptocurrency is rapidly expanding, but it’s important to remember that cryptocurrencies are high-risk investments that may be quite volatile. You must first analyse your current holdings before deciding what level of risk is acceptable.

Aside from having an emergency fund or savings on hand, you’ll also want to check off a few other financial goal boxes, such as paying off high-interest credit card debt, which may eat away at any possible investment returns. There are several more choices to explore, such as contributing to a retirement account, an IRA, Roth IRA, or employer-sponsored 401(k).

Also, if your job provides a 401(k) company match, it may be a good idea to match this before investing in crypto, since the match is effectively free money. However, it would be reductionist not to examine what people desire from cryptocurrencies, and it does provide a plethora of fresh and unique opportunities to generate money in ways never seen before.

Is it better to be centralised or decentralised?

Among the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges are Coinbase, Gemini, and Kraken. A centralised exchange offers investors some insurance in the case of a cybersecurity breach and asset protection support. As a result, you have a middleman between you and your assets, and your money may be banned or limited at any time.

If you want more direct control over your crypto after acquiring it from a centralised exchange like Coinbase or Binance, you may transfer your assets to a crypto wallet.

Which Cryptocurrency Should You Use?

In general, internet sources recommend holding 10% of your portfolio in cryptocurrencies and the rest of your financial assets in a longer-term passive investing strategy. Choosing a big and well-established cryptocurrency, such as Solana (SOL), for the majority of this percentage seems to be the best approach. Solana is a public, open-source blockchain that allows smart contracts, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and a wide range of decentralised applications (dApps).

The SOL token, which is native to Solana’s blockchain, offers network security via staking as well as a mechanism of moving value. Solana was formed in 2017 by Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal, who is currently a Solana board member and Chief Operations Officer. Yakovenko, currently the CEO of Solana Lab, has a background in system architecture and sought to apply his experience to a new blockchain paradigm that allowed for quicker processing rates.

Because this cryptocurrency is presently ranked in the top ten of all cryptocurrencies by coinmarketcap.com, there isn’t much more room for quick growth.

It’s a well-known fact that getting in early on a well-established project results in a large profit. This has been shown several times with Shiba Inu (SHIB) and huge corporations such as Apple and Tesla. FIREPIN Token, a new and emerging cryptocurrency, might be the next big option.

The metaverse will most certainly permeate every industry in some fashion in the future years, with a business potential of more than $1 trillion in annual sales. Every year, $54 billion is spent on virtual products. This is more than twice the amount spent on purchases for music.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN), a newly created cryptocurrency, is aiming to capitalise on this. This project’s overarching objective is to create a community-driven DAO platform that includes the metaverse.

The idea is to collaborate with a gaming company to create a Farming Utility-based Staking Platform. This will function as a reserve currency for future Metaverse progress projects. For a better user experience, the whole project will be maintained and a reliable treasury with multi-chain connection.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is a multi-bridge cryptocurrency that will enable holders to transfer value across blockchains.

FRPN, will have a competitive advantage over other cryptocurrencies since it will enable users to swap money across the platforms of Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL), Binance (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), and Ethereum (ETH). Diversification ensures that your risk is evenly distributed.

This way, if the crypto market does experience any volatility, you have a greater chance of profiting from other aspects of your portfolio to compensate for any losses.

To summarise

To effectively begin investing in cryptocurrencies, be sure you have other financial goals that allow you to take on substantial risk. You may then shop around for the finest cryptocurrency platform for you, knowing that you will not spend more than 10% of your investment portfolio on coin purchases.

