By Wole Mosadomi

About 45 undergraduates of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State escaped being roasted, Tuesday evening, on their way to Kogi State for the Nigerian Universities Games.

The Marcopolo bus of the university conveying the students to Kogi State University, Ayingba for the Group H preliminaries of the Nigerian Universities Games (NUGA) went up in flames between Bina and Muye after Egba junction in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was gathered that some of the students, who saw smoke coming out from the bus, raised the alarm and within a twinkle of an eye, the entire bus had been enveloped with thick smoke making it difficult for the students to escape from the bus.

The students and their officials had to rush out from the two exit points of the bus while some were said to have hurriedly jumped out from the bus through the windows.

Though no life was lost, it was gathered that most of their luggage and the bus were burnt.

Deputy Registrar, Information of the university, Baba Akote, who confirmed the incident, said no life was lost except for luggage that were burnt.

“Despite the incident, the students and officials have proceeded to the venue of the competition in Kogi State as they have put the incident behind them and are in high spirit for the games,” Akote remarked.