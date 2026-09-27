Ondo police probe electrocution of two minors

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has commenced investigation into the death of two seven-year-old boys who were allegedly electrocuted in Idanre on Saturday.

The victims, Oloyede Ayo and Clinton Koleola, reportedly died after a live high-tension wire fell on a shop along Apefon Road.

The incident occurred on September 26, 2026, while the children were inside the shop.

An eyewitness told journalists that the wire suddenly snapped and fell on the building, causing panic.

The two boys reportedly attempted to flee the shop amid the confusion but were caught by the electric current.

They were said to have died before help could reach them.

The Ondo State Police spokesperson, Jimoh Abayomi, who confirmed the incident, described it as unfortunate.

Abayomi said detectives had been deployed to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and added that the families of the victims had been contacted.

He condoled with the bereaved families and assured residents that the findings of the investigation would be made public.