APC demands arrest, prosecution of Jega violence perpetrators

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on security agencies to investigate and prosecute those allegedly responsible for recent political violence in Jega Local Government Area of the state.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Isah Asalafy, made the call at a press conference in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

Asalafy said the APC would not condone any form of violence in the state, describing the party as peaceful and committed to development across Kebbi.

“Our party is peaceful and focused on bringing development to all towns and villages. We do not accept unprovoked attacks on people’s property in the name of campaigns,” he said.

He urged security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and arrest and prosecute anyone found to have been involved, irrespective of their position or political affiliation.

Asalafy stressed that while every political party had the right to campaign, such activities should be conducted peacefully and without the use of inflammatory statements capable of creating tension.

The APC spokesman also warned members of the party against using abusive or inciting language against individuals or other political parties.

He urged all political actors in the state to conduct their activities peacefully and in accordance with the law.