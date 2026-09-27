‘We have no candidates, no party’, INEC reaffirms neutrality ahead of 2027 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to neutrality, fairness and transparency in the conduct of the 2027 general elections.

The Commission disclosed this on its official X platform on Sunday, following a visit by its Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, to the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR.

The visit was part of activities ahead of the Commission’s planned interactive meeting with staff and readiness assessment for the 2027 general election at the zonal level.

Amupitan was accompanied by National Commissioners, the Acting Director-General of the Electoral Institute, his Chief Press Secretary, Chief Technical Assistant, Chief of Staff, other special aides and directors of the Commission.

At the palace of the 19th Emir of Zazzau, the INEC chairman described the visit as an important stakeholder engagement ahead of the 2027 electoral activities.

He said traditional institutions remained important stakeholders in the electoral process because of their influence and grassroots reach.

According to him, elections are fundamentally about the social contract between citizens and those entrusted with public office, making public trust critical to the success of democracy.

Amupitan said INEC had commenced preparations early because of the size and complexity of conducting elections in Nigeria.

He said the Commission had moved away from last-minute preparations and was testing, auditing and strengthening its operational systems well ahead of the 2027 polls.

The INEC chairman assured the Emir that the Commission remained committed to neutrality, fairness and transparency.

“We have no candidates, we have no political party, we have no interest other than the sovereign will of the people of Nigeria,” he said.