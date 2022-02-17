By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

At least one person has been killed while attempting to escape from gunmen who kidnapped, Junaidu Danjuma, the son of His Royal Highness (HRH) Danjuma Maji Jangaba, a traditional ruler in Abuja, Vanguard has learnt.

Our Correspondent learnt that the deceased, Kabiru Sani, was on a motorcycle with the kidnapped prince of Gwombe community in Gwargwada chiefdom, Kuje Area Council of Abuja when he was shot dead.

Sources said that the kidnappers, wielding sophisticated weapons, barricaded the Gwargwada – Gwombe road, shot endlessly to scare people away before whisking Junaidu away.

The prince was said to be returning from a neighbouring village, Rubochi, on a motorcycle, when the kidnappers suddenly appeared on the road.

“It was upon sitting the kidnappers when the man who was conveying the chief’s son on a motorcycle attempted to escape, in which they (kidnappers) opened fire and killed him instantly, while they whisked away from the chief’s son,” the source said

The Agabe of Gwargwada-Ugbada, His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Hussein Agabi, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Salihu, a resident of Gombe, said that the incident happened in the evening of Wednesday at the same spot where the gunmen kidnapped, 11 villagers, including the wife of PDP Vice Chairman, Mrs. Asabe Mohammed Koriya, last week

“Even though one among the 11 kidnapped victims of last week at that same spot who is from my village here managed to escape from kidnapper’s den,” he added.

As of the time of filing this report, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, DSP Adeh Josephine, could not be reached for her comments as she did not pick up calls or reply to a text message sent to her about the incident.