says collaboration will solve agricultural challenges

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, Thursday, commended Vanguard Media over its forthcoming Agribusiness and Food Security Summit 2022 holding on March 17, 2022.

Abubakar stated this during a courtesy visit by Vanguard Media delegation led by Regional Editor, Northern Operations, Soni Daniel, where he (Abubakar) also commended the move by Vanguard Media to partner with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development following the importance of the theme of the 2022 edition of the Summit, ‘Enhancing Nigeria’s Food Security in a Changing Climate and Digital Technology Environment’, which he said the Ministry is also interested in this.

However, he pointed that there is need for public and private partnership to conquer the challenges facing agriculture in the country through various ways as government alone cannot do it following the centrality of agriculture in human existence.

He said: “Usually we do partner with entities when it comes to agricultural activities.

“We believe the best way you can conquer the challenges of agriculture is through partnership and collaborations, and this is goes across from government to government, government to private sector, CSO, NGO, and all manners of entities because just as you have mentioned agric cut across everything and everyone.

Meanwhile, leader of the Vanguard Delegation, Regional Editor, Northern Operations, Soni Daniel, explained purpose of the courtesy visit to the ‘number one farmer’ as it concerns the importance and strategic position agricultural sector occupies in the Buhari-led administration’s drive to diversify the economy from oil and gas based to non-oil sector driven economy, hence the Summit organised by the media giant.

“We are here to share an idea basically that is relevant to food production because without food we cannot be here, and as it is popularly said that ‘No farmer, No nation’ because of the vitality of food Vanguard main motto ‘…towards a better life for all’.

“We annually organize our Agric Summit, and there is no way we will successfully organize the Agric Summit without a major stakeholder like you and your Ministry being heavily involved.

“The last one we did in conjunction with of Eco Bank and the Federal Ministry of Agric, your predecessor was there, supporting and endorsed it, and also anticipated in it.

“There has been an existing relationship between Vanguard and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. We were here in 2019, when your predecessor was here.

“And as we have said without food we cannot make progress. We continue to do it on a yearly basis to bring in all the stakeholders to bring idea, money towards the production of more food and that is why we have started the journey this year with this august visit which is taking place in February to intimate you that this is what we do to open the eyes of Nigerian investors, farmers, and people to the imperatives of more food production for the country and to kindly seek your support towards the hosting of this project.

Meanwhile, Jude Ndu, disclosed to the Minister as being invited as Guest of Honour at the 2022 Agric Summit.

“It is in the area of digital agriculture, moreso, with what the Ministry has done with National Information Technology Agency in terms of the national digital agricultural strategy that area particular with regard to agricultural productivity and food sustainability, the role AgricTech can play in terms of helping Nigeria secure it food future. So we are very particular about that.

“But again if you looked at the theme, ‘The Role of Climate Change’ I know that you are vast in this area, in fact, this is your forte. I was privileged to go through your profile, in fact, you are very knowledgeable in this area in terms of climate change, water resources, and being the Honourable Minister of Environment before you were brought to the Ministry of Agriculture, and we thought it best that there is no other person to speak to the theme of the event in as special guest than you sir even in the theme of the event ‘‘Enhancing Nigeria’s Food Security in a Changing Climate and Digital Technology Environment’.

So the aspect of climate change and digital technology with regards to the policy of the ministry in partnership with the Ministry of Communication and what NiTDA has put out we thought if we could bring stakeholders together so that Nigerians can better informed, especially the smallholder farmers.

“Again, with the aspect of the digitalizing payment for these smallholder farmers in terms of how they can improve trade giving the African continental Free Trade Agreement, and others, we thought it best that you best fit this profile”, Ndu added.