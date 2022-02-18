By Victoria Ojeme, Ezra Ukanwa and Bernard Ozuanu

The Federal government in collaboration with the European Union, EU, are intensifying campaign for product specification as a means to increase the exportation of unique products in Nigeria.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Richard Otunba Adebayo who made this known on Thursday during the National Conference on Creation of Legal and Institutional Framework for Geographical Indications, in Abuja, commended the EU and European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) specifically, for funding the Intellectual Property Rights and Innovation in Africa (AfriPi project).

According to him, the AfriPI Project has gone a long way in supporting African companies, creators and inventors to generate value from their intellectual property.

“For many years, stakeholders from both the public and private sector in Nigeria have worked hard to promote and draw attention to geographical indications and other forms of intellectual property protection in Nigeria.



“The benefits obtainable from geographical indications in Nigeria are immense. Nigeria Is one of the most culturally diverse societies in the world.



We can boast of a wide variety of products that can be classified as GI.

“These range from the popular Ijebu garri to Nsukka Yellow Pepper, the Sokoto Red Skin Goat and the famous Yauri Onions.



“Unfortunately, poor knowledge of geographical Indications and the absence of a specific legal framework has rendered our unique products more vulnerable to misappropriation”, he added.

Adebayo further explained that poor knowledge of the Geographical Indications (GI) and absence of a specific legal framework has continued to render Nigeria’s products more vulnerable to misappropriation.

Adebayo, while pointing that Federal Government is committed to ensuring that Nigeria exports more finished goods, stressed that GI would play a major role in supporting Nigerian producers generate greater value.

He said: ‘the cultural misappropriation, which can be defined as the assumption or exploitation of one culture by a more dominant culture, is a concept that is now being discussed more openly and around which awareness is being raised.



“Nigeria has a strategic ambition to position itself as a major supply chain partner to key off-taker nations.



“Geographical indications will play a major role in helping Nigerian producers generate greater value for their products.



“Agri-food and drink products which have names that are protected by the European Union as geographical indications represent a sales value of about €75 billion.



“Currently over one fifth of this amount Is generated by exports that originate outside of the European Union. This presents a huge opportunity for indigenous exporters who can now capitalize on improved product reputation and the willingness of consumers to pay a premium for authentic products.



“many potential Nigerian Gis originate in rural areas that are challenged by extreme poverty and socio-economic issues.



“Studies have established that the sales value of products associated with Gis is on average, twice that of similar products. Geographical indications provide opportunities for some of Nigeria’s most impoverished areas to participate in the exportation of non-oil products, earn fair compensation and drive much needed development.



“As all the stakeholders here are aware, geographical indication protection is not limited to agricultural produce but extends to a wide range of products induding, handicrafts, industrial products and prepackaged personal care products to name a few.”

In his remarks, the Director General for Agriculture and Rural Development for the European Commission, john Clarke said Agriculture has huge potentials for export in Nigeria.

He reaffirmed that with a proper framework for farmers, the country’s economy will grow rapidly due to abundant agriculture unique varieties that will be exported.

Also speaking, Head of European Union Intellectual Property, Ignacio Medrano noted that they are convinced that with the protection of geographical indications, it will potentially increase the exports and tourism in Nigeria because of the quality of the products that Nigeria have.