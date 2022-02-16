By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

INDIGENES and residents of 14 communities in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday, protested the alleged invasion, killing and destruction of their farmland by suspected herdsmen and have appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki to save them.

The communities, which include Okokhuo, Emah, Agemokpae, Iguohoro, Ugbokuli, Agekpanu, Okoghhon, Abumwere II, Ugboke, Ariyan, Okokodo, Oshodin, Iguogho and Igolo appealed to the governor to give marching orders to all relevant security agencies to mobilise their men to the communities and forest with a view to “flushing out these herdsmen, thereby restoring peace to the land.”

Residents of the communities under the auspices of ‘Save Ovia Group,’ staged a protest at the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Edo State.

Convener of the group, Johnbull Ewaremi, who spoke on behalf of the protesters lamented that they have become refugees in their own land.

He said: “Lately, we have come under heavy attacks from herdsmen who came to sack the dwellers of some of the communities, burnt houses, destroyed household property, burnt farms and made their herds feed on our farm produce.

“As if these were not enough, they have continued their unwholesome mindlessness by killing, maiming, raping of innocent farmers who are out to seek daily bread.”

Receiving the protesters, Edo NUJ chairman, Festus Alenkhe, sympathised with them and called on the Edo State House of Assembly to expedite action on the anti-open-grazing bill before it to save the lives of the people of the state.

