Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has promised that his administration will construct more roads to link communities in the state.

The governor spoke as his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, inaugurated the 4.5km Igbedi community road in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area, yesterday, as part of activities marking his second anniversary in office.

Igbedi was the only community in the council area hitherto not connected by road.

He commended Igbedi community for owning the project and protecting it and called on other communities to emulate the people just as he expressed gratitude to Governor Makinde for honouring his invitation.

Diri said: “Today is a historic day for Igbedi community, KOLGA and the state. Igbedi was part of the communities that contributed land to build the airport. While other communities have been accessible by road, Igbedi was looking for this day and God has brought it to pass.

“We like to thank God who has given the administration the funds and will to construct this road. We pray for more money and we will construct more roads to link our communities.

“Let me also appreciate the Igbedi community. They took this job as their own and never allowed anybody to obstruct construction. That is what I expect from other communities.”

Governor Makinde, in his remarks, lauded the performance of his Bayelsa State counterpart in just two years in office.

He said roads were crucial to development of any society and described as heart warming the fact that it is the first tarred road linking the community to the rest of the world since its existence for about 500 years.

His words: “We cannot stop Nigerians from celebrating road projects because wherever there is road, development follows. I was amazed to learn that this is the first tarred road that links the community since its inception about 500 years ago. Your celebration is in order and I am happy too.”

In a welcome address, the Commissioner for Works, Moses Teibowei, said the conceptualisation and completion of this road was borne out of a desire of Diri the governor to develop the state, saying the duration of the project was one year.

In their separate remarks, member representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency 2 in the House of Assembly, Wisdom Fafi, and the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Iselema Gbaranbiri, lauded the governor for the road project, saying the people of Igbedi will forever be grateful to him.

