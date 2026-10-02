Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, October 2, 2026

The Nigerian Naira maintained a relatively stable performance across both the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and the parallel (black) market on October 2, 2026.

At the official window, trading data shows the US Dollar exchanging at approximately ₦1,328.17, hovering closely around the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reference rate of ₦1,329.16. This reflects minimal movement from the previous session, pointing to continued tight control and liquidity adjustments within the official market framework.

Meanwhile, operations in the parallel market saw the greenback being purchased at roughly ₦1,375 and sold up to ₦1,390. Street-level currency traders report steady demand for cash transactions, keeping the parallel market premium over the official rate within a familiar range as market participants balance localized liquidity needs against broader macroeconomic indicators.